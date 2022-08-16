Indemnity bond: CEO issues circular to schools in Coimbatore on students’ safety

Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore district R. Boopathy issued a circular to all schools instructing them to take responsibility for students’ safety.

In the statement dated August 3, he said media reports stated some schools asked parents to sign a document stating the school was not liable for student safety. The school management, director and principal were completely responsible for the students’ safety within the campus, he said.

The CEO said if the department received any complaint from parents that the management was waiving themselves off of this, a probe would be conducted and action would be taken against the institution.

Recently, GRD Public School allegedly asked parents to sign a document that read, “I undertake and agree that neither I nor my executor or administrators or other legal heirs, representatives will make any claim against the school or any person of the school, in respect of any loss or injury to property or the person (the minor student) including a fatal injury, which the said minor may suffer while in custody of the school.”

R. Visalakshi, president of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, said, “Any school will remain responsible towards students’ safety. The teachers or management must inform parents of all issues concerning the student.”

Geetha Padmanabhan, secretary of GRD Group of Institutions refused to comment on the issue.