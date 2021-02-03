IMA takes out two-wheeler rally against ‘mixopathy’

Members of Indian Medical Association here took out a two-wheeler rally on Tuesday opposing the Central Government’s move to mix modern medicine with traditional medicine (mixopathy).

According to authorities, a two-wheeler rally was flagged off in Hosur on Monday to create awareness on the possible problems of letting traditional medicine practitioners do 58 kinds of surgeries.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine had recently issued regulation for Post Graduate studies of Ayurveda and it permitted Ayurveda doctors to conduct 58 surgeries.

The association said the move would affect the public. According to organisers, the rally reached Krishnagiri Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday.

Motorcycle rallies started from four zones and they would meet in Tiruchi from where they would go to Chennai on February 7.