Ilaiyaraaja concert in Coimbatore on June 2

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja will perform a live concert in the city on June 2 on his 80th birthday at CODISSIA Trade Fair Grounds from 6.30 p.m.

In a video message, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja told the media that “it is a pleasure to hold a concert in Coimbatore on my birthday.” Chief guest Malarvizhi, chairperson, Sri Krishna Institutions, lighted the lamp and launched the ticket sale for the event.

Mercuri, SRI Events and Arun Events are jointly organising the event. The concert being presented by Sakthi Masala in association with Sri Krishna Institutions and Karur Vysya Bank brings together some leading South Indian singers, who are set to perform with the maestro.

Along with the team of the maestro, singers Mano, Karthik, Usha Uthup, SPB Charan, Yugendran Vasudevan, Vibhavari, Shwetha Mohan, Anitha, Priya Hemesh and Surmukhi will perform. Leading South Indian stars will share the stage with Mr. Ilaiyaraaja to entertain the audience.