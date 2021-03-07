Idols seized in Tiruppur

Flying squad officials seized two idols, made of brass, from a car during a vehicle check at Kulathupalayam within the Tiruppur North Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Revenue Department sources said that the flying squad officials found the idols of two deities in the car, which were around two-and-a-half feet tall. Syed Rasool (40), who was present in the car, claimed that these were being taken to Bengaluru for polishing. As he did not possess any valid documents to carry these idols, the incident was referred to Tiruppur Revenue Divisional Officer and Returning Officer for Tiruppur North Assembly constituency M. Jaganathan, the sources said.

After examining the idols, Mr. Jaganathan referred the case to Tiruppur City Police. The idols and the vehicle were seized and kept at the Tiruppur North police station on Saturday evening. Further investigations are on, according to the sources.