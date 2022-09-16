Identify skills in students and encourage them, Minister tells faculty in Salem

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi participated in the Naan Mudhalvan Regional Orientation Conference held here for principals and faculty of engineering colleges in Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, and Karur districts on Friday.

Speaking at the conference, the Minister explained the scheme inaugurated by the Chief Minister on March 1 this year for the skill development of youth.

“Based on technology development, coding and robotics training are provided to the youth of Tamil Nadu. The government is upgrading its ITIs, and the Naan Mudhalvan scheme paves the way for students to get admission in renowned institutions in the country. Tamil Nadu is growing as the best State education-wise, and our youths should become big achievers. Professors should identify the skills in students and encourage them,” Mr. Ponmudi said.

Chief Minister’s Secretary and Principal Secretary for Special Programmes Schemes T. Udhayachandran provided training for the participants.

Principal Secretary for Higher Education Department D. Karthikeyan explained about the contributions of the scheme organisers and college principals. Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) Managing Director J. Innocent Divya explained about the scheme rules and the scheme’s official internet page.

District Collector S. Karmegam, Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, MLA R. Rajendran, Mettur Sub-Collector Veer Pratap Singh, and officials participated.