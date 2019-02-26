Icons of Coimbatore award presented

Rathinam Group of Institutions, with The Hindu as media partner, presented the Icons of Coimbatore award here on Monday. A release from the Rathinam Group said Bishar Al Shaar, Deputy Ambassador, and Salam Socar, Cultural and Media Attache, Embassy, Syrian Arab Republic, presented the awards in the presence of Madhan A. Senthil, Chairman of the Rathinam Group of Institutions.

Mr. Senthil said his group has been identifying persons for the award since 2013. Mr. Shaar said Syrian students were keen on pursuing their higher education in India because of the hospitable nature of the people and the culture. At present, there were 400 students in various Indian institutions. He also said that Syria looked forward to rebuilding the country with Indian support.

The recipients of the award were Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation, Manickam Athappa Gounder, Chairman, MAK Group of Companies, Jaya Mahesh, Founder, Jaya Mahesh Body Sculpting Therapy, Vignesh Prabhu, Illusionist, R. Manikandan, coordinator, Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu, Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, Nanjil Nadan, Tamil writer, A. Rajkumar, Chairman and Director, Clinical Operations, GKNM Hospital, Rajesh Govindarajulu, jeweller and columnist, R. Sathy, Headmistress, Panchayat Union Primary School, Madukkarai, K. Priyanka, chess champion, A. Kanniyappan, Para Olympian, Balaji, radio jockey, R. Raveendran, Secretary, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, and S. Vengojayaprasad, Diabetologist and Consultant Physician, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

R. Manickam, Chief Executive Officer, Rathinam Group of Institutions, presided over the function.