IAF seeks court-martial of Flight Lieutenant held on rape charge

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday approached the Additional Mahila Court here for orders to conduct its own legal proceedings against the Flight Lieutenant who was arrested by Coimbatore City Police on a charge of raping a woman colleague.

The Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), where the accused officer, Flight Lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh (29), was posted, sought the handing over of the case to it under the Provisions of the Air Force Act, 1950 to initiate court-martial proceedings.

The officer was produced before the court, which extended his judicial remand till September 30.

N. Sundaravadivelu, who appeared for the accused officer, argued that the local police did not have the right to arrest a serving officer of the IAF and he could be tried only through a court-martial. The prosecution opposed the pleas of the IAF and the accused’s counsel.

N. Thilageswari, in-charge of the Additional Mahila Court, posted orders on the arguments for September 30. The Flight Lieutenant was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore Central, on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by a woman colleague.

According to the police, the 28-year-old woman officer alleged in her complaint that Harmuk raped her on the night of September 10 at her accommodation on the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) campus.

A senior officer of Coimbatore City Police said the woman officer approached the City Police Commissioner with a complaint against Harmukh some days ago. She claimed that the matter was brought to the attention of their commanding officer but no action was initiated, said the police officer.

Prior to his arrest, Harmukh had filed an anticipatory bail through his counsel before the Principal District and Sessions Judge. He was arrested on Saturday before the hearing on the plea.