Coimbatore

IAF officer held for raping colleague in Coimbatore

An officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was arrested by the Coimbatore City Police for allegedly raping a colleague.

The police said that Flight Lieutenant Amitesh (29), who had come to the IAF campus near Race Course for a training, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by a woman colleague.

A senior police officer said Amitesh from Chhattisgarh was accused of raping his colleague around 10 days ago. A complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, in this regard and the officer was arrested for offence under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code in the early hours of Sunday.

He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody, said the police officer.


