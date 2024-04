April 09, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Coimbatore

Income Tax Department officials are conducting raids at MBS Hatcheries in Pollachi in Coimbatore district since Monday. The officials reportedly seized ₹ 31 crore in unaccounted cash from the premises. At the time of filing this report, the officials were continuing their searches. An official of the Department said the searches are not related to elections.