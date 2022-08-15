I-Day celebrations: Officials honoured in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

District Collector G.S. Sameeran reviews the parade on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, held at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Students performing on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, held at the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Monday. Photo: Periasamy M/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

District Collector S. Vineeth (second right), Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai (third right) and City Police Commissioner S. Prabhakaran (fourth right) releasing balloons during the Independence Day celebrations at Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran unfurled the national flag at the 76th Independence Day celebrations at V.O.C park ground here on Monday.

He also accepted the guard of honour presented by the Armed Reserve police personnel and distributed certificate of appreciation to 66 police personnel and 176 government officials, staff, and frontline workers from health, forest, environment and agriculture and engineering departments. A few volunteers from non- governmental organisations were also honoured for their social work.

Kakkadavu village in Kidathukadavu block received the model village award given by the Department of Rural Development. The Collector presented ₹ 7.5 lakh cash prize and a shield to the panchayat president.

Mr. Sameeran also presented a special award to school students for creating awareness on rain water harvesting. Cultural events were organised by school and college students.

Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police West Zone R. Sudhakar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) M.S. Muthusamy, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan and District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex were also present.

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth hoisted the national flag and accepted the guard of honour at Chikkanna Government Arts College.

Mr. Vineeth presented certificate of appreciation and shields to 155 government employees, 93 policemen and 10 fire men. He also distributed assistance to the tune of ₹1.41 crore to 229 beneficiaries under various schemes. Cultural programmes were staged by school and college students. Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S. Prabhakaran, District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, and District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam were present.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan hoisted the national flag at the Coimbatore International Airport. Shaurya Chakra awardee Commodore Varun Singh was the chief guest at the celebrations held at the Navy Children School.

The Independence Day celebrations were held at Sainik School in Amaravathinagar. Captain K. Nirmal Raghu, the School Principal, hoisted the national flag.