Hybrid ICU to admit patients in Salem GH from today

The Hybrid Intensive Care Unit at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital will admit patients from June 13 as civil works of the ICU have been completed.

On April 15, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated 516 hybrid beds worth ₹97.49 crore at 25 government medical college hospitals and 18 district headquarters hospitals. Each bed in the ICU is attached with fully automatic ICU cots, bedside ultrasound, eco machine, defibrillator, and bedside Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) analyser and cell counter. Salem is among the 25 hospitals to get the hybrid ICU.

The civil works worth ₹50 lakh for the ICU that were carried out for two months were completed last week. The Health Department also handed over high-end equipment worth ₹5.05 crore to the ICU. The hospital will start admitting patients at the ICU from June 13.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy told The Hindu the hybrid ICU had 37 oxygenated beds, including 25 beds for adults and 12 beds for paediatric care. The 12 beds would have whole body warmers too. The ICU would have a centralised monitored nursing station. On emergency, the nurses and doctors would immediately attend to the patients. The facility would also have an anaesthetist in professor rank, an assistant professor, postgraduate doctors, and well-trained ICU nurses, and they would work 24X7, Dr. Valli added.

“This ICU has mobile x-ray facilities. The infusion pump in the bed comes with timers and will send fluid to patients (IV therapy) who are unable to consume food or water. The ICU is a boon for patients with oxygen support,” she said.