Human Rights Day observed

Human rights are natural rights that stand above constitutional rights was the message echoed at the International Human Rights Day observance organised by Coimbatore Bar Association (CBA) here on Tuesday.
At a meeting organised by CBA, advocate B.S. Ajitha said that successive governments could not get rid off the evil of caste based discrimination, one of the worst forms of human rights violation. She also spoke on the plight of 17 persons killed in a wall collapse near Mettupalayam, wherein caste based discrimination was alleged as a reason for the construction of the compound wall that fell on the victims’ houses. CBA president R. Balakrishnan, secretary K. Sudheesh and CBA’s human rights cell convenor V.P. Sarathi spoke.
