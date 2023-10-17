Industries discharging effluents into waterbodies in Erode’s Perundurai, warned of severe action

October 17, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - ERODE

T.N. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, has warned industries at the Perundurai Sipcot, that action will be taken against them if they fail to adhere to government norms.

The Minister, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and executive director of SIPCOT P. Akash, chaired a consultative meeting with officials and village residents at the office of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Perundurai on Monday.

The Minister said the district administration had received complaints from the public about many industries in the Sipcot premises polluting waterbodies and the environment. “Based on complaints received from the public during the meeting held at the Collectorate on September 9, several steps were taken,” he added. Village residents have claimed that officials have failed to act against industries that discharge effluents into water bodies, and are pressing for a permanent solution to the issue. The Minister assured them that steps would be taken to prevent pollution.

Addressing the media, the Minister said a committee comprising TNPCB and Revenue Department officials, along with members of the public would be formed, to inspect industries and check for violations. “If industries fail to cooperate, action would be taken against them,” he warned. He said based on the inspection report, expected in 15 days, further steps would be taken. “The first step would be to prevent the discharge of effluents into waterbodies, and the second step would be to clean those water bodies,” he added.

Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Perundurai MLA S. Jeyakumar, Chennimalai Panchayat Union chairperson Gayatri and other officials were present.