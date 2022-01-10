HR and CE officials retrieve temple land in Palladam

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Monday retrieved 8.95 acres of temple land worth ₹ 40 crore from encroachers near Palladam in Tiruppur. A release said that the land at Naranapuram village was encroached by six persons. Based on orders issued by the HR&CE Joint Commissioner in November 2021, the officials along with DSP (Palladam) O. Vetriselvan and Palladam Tahsildar S. Devaraj retrieved the land.

FSSAI warns dhabas

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) served notices on five roadside dhabas on the highways in Tiruppur district during an inspection on Monday. A release from FSSAI Designated Officer B. Vijayalalithambigai said that 19 dhabas were inspected on the National Highway in Avinashi and the State Highways in Dharapuram and Palladam. Of these, the FSSAI officials identified five outlets in which proper hygienic practices were not followed, for which the notices were served as per Section 55 (Penalty for failure to comply with the directions of Food Safety Officer) of The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.