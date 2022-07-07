Houses burgled in Salem

Burglars loot jewellery from an 80-year-old woman at knife-point, and in another incident, loot jewellery and cash.

According to the police, K. Rukmani (80) of Kuttapatti, near Nangavalli, was staying alone at home. Early on Thursday morning, two burglars entered the house, showed a knife and looted 11 sovereign of jewellery, including her earring and chain. The Nangavalli police registered a case and are on look out for the culprits.

On information, Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav came to the spot and inquired.

At Sankagiri police limits, burglars entered V. Valarmathi’s (53) house at Mavolipalayam and decamped with 10 sovereign jewellery and ₹50,000 cash. The Sankagiri police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.