House burgled in Erode

April 14, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons decamped with gold jewellery from a house at Old Market in Erode. The houseowner, Sirajuddin (70), had gone to the Nilgiris with his family members when the burglary took place. They returned home on Sunday morning to find 20 sovereigns of jewellery stolen from the almirah. On information, Erode Town police came to the spot. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints from the house. The police are checking the CCTV camera footage in the locality to identify the culprits. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Man drowns in farm well in Salem

A. Ganesan (50), a farmer of Mallur in Salem district, drowned while bathing in a farm well on Saturday evening. Fire and Rescue Service personnel pumped out water from the well and recovered the body on Sunday morning. The Mallur police registered a case and are investigating.

