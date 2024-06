A home at Kaspettai in Erode was broken into and 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery were found missing here on Tuesday. Nageswari, an anganwadi staff, had gone to Chettipalayam on Monday, where she stayed the night with her son. She returned home on Tuesday to find the front door lock broken and the jewellery in the almirah missing. Erode Taluk police were alerted and an investigation is on.

