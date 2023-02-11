Hoteliers’ Association in Coimbatore plans to update website

February 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association (CDHA) plans a new and updated website and build a new office in the next two years.

This was decided at the annual meeting of the Association held here recently. K.A.Ramasamy, Managing Director of Hotel Annalakshmi, and Balachandar Raju, Managing Director of Haribhavanam Hotels, took over as the new president and secretary, respectively of the Association for 2023-2025.

Mr. Ramasamy and Mr. Balachandar Raju said the Association also planned to conduct blood donation camps, marathons, cricket matches, and food festivals.