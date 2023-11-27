HamberMenu
Hosur to get multimodal cargo terminal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

November 27, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showing a draft plan for the development of Hosur railway station on Monday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showing a draft plan for the development of Hosur railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Hosur region will get a multi-modal cargo terminal to provide logistical support to the industry, said Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Monday.

He was speaking to the media after a tour to the Tata Electronics Iphone manufacturing plant.

“We will develop a multi-modal cargo terminal for Hosur area, so that the industry can get the right logistical solution,” the Minister added. Funds had been sanctioned for a Detailed Project Report on doubling the For the Hosur-Omalur-Salem line, Mr.Vaishnaw said.

The Railway Minister also addressed the long-pending demand for Hosur-Jholarpet line. The tunnel length and the cost escalation were the issues, he said.

“There are ‘survey problems’ regarding the tunnel length because of which cost was rising.  They are working for a cost-efficient solution.”

The Union Minister claimed that before 2014, the budgetary allocation for the railways was a mere 34,000 crore, while after 2014, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the allocation jumped to ₹2.30 lakh crore.

He claimed that the allocation for Tamil Nadu before 2014 was only ₹879 crore, but under Mr. Modi, it had gone up to ₹6,080 crore. According to Mr. Vaishnaw, over 5,200 km of new tracks were added last year to the railway network.

The Railway Minister said 75 railway stations in Tamil Nadu were being redeveloped to “world-class level”. In Krishnagiri, Samalpatty and Hosur were being developed into world-class stations, Mr. Vaishnaw said.

As for improving the Hosur-Bengaluru railway connectivity, Mr. Vaishnaw said the first objective was to make the lines into double and four lane ones. “The general manager has said Hosur redevelopment work has started, the yard is getting remodeled, extra lines are being added. Once the capacity is increased, more trains will be introduced,” he added.

