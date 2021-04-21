Hospitals in Krishnagiri have adequate oxygen stock, says Collector

The govt. headquarters hospital is equipped with 13,000 litre capacity liquid oxygen tank’

Amid the growing demands of medical oxygen across the country, the district administration has assured that sufficient stocks of oxygen are available at the government and private facilities in the district.

According to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, as of April 20, the government headquarters hospital is equipped with 13,000 litre capacity liquid oxygen tank and air vaporising column. Of the 512 beds at the government hospital, 450 beds are equipped for direct oxygen supply.

According to the administration, private hospitals have 4,000 litre capacity liquid oxygen tank and 150 ‘B’ and ‘D’ type cylinders available for use.

A total of 1,25,087 people have been vaccinated in the district here as of April 20, until the start of the night curfew. This includes 16,604 health workers, 17,588 frontline workers, and 89,554 general public above 45 years of age, according to the administration.

As many 2,64,946 persons have been tested so far at the five testing labs in the district. Of these, a total of 10,537 people have tested positive, and 8,917 people have recovered. Currently, over 1,549 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and under home care, as of April 20.

RT-PCR tests are currently being carried out at the Government Medical College Hospital, Krishnagiri, IVCZ, Hosur, Vijay Hospital, Hosur, Global Calcium Lab, and Anderson Lab. According to the administration, the testing is being ramped up.

Under the Public Health Act, 1939, fines to the tune of ₹48,83,000 has so far been collected for a range of violations in the district.