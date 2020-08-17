‘Hindu outfits to go ahead with Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations’

Hindu organisations would go ahead to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi on August 22 if the State government were to deny permission, Indhu Makkal Katchi State secretary Senthil told reporters on Monday at the Collectorate after participating in a meeting the district administration had convened.
The Hindu organisations had submitted a petition to the government seeking permission to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at least for a day, without the usual fanfare. The government should lift the ban it had imposed on celebrating the festival and if it did not, they would celebrate it throughout the State by installing idols at public places.
‘Adhere to guidelines’
Meanwhile, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Monday urged the various organisations to adhere to the guidelines issued by the State government.
He chaired a consultative meeting with representatives from various organisations such as Hindu Munnani, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Seva Bharati regarding their demand to install idols of Lord Ganesh in public places on August 22. Official sources said that they reiterated their demand to install the idols in Tiruppur district.
However, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said that permissions would not be granted for installing idols in public places and for processions as per the directions issued by the State government.
