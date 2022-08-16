Hindu Munnani stages protest in Coimbatore demanding release of stunt master Kanal Kannan

Members of the Hindu Munnani, on Tuesday, staged a protest in front of the Corporation Office in Tiruppur demading the release of stunt master Kanal Kannan.

More than 500 members of the outfit participated in the demonstration. They condemned the arrest and raised slogans against the State government.

Kanal Kannan, a Hindu Munnani functionary, was arrested by the Chennai city police on charges of making a provocative speech calling for the demolition of the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in Srirangam.

Speaking to the reporters, Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramaniam said that the situation in Tamil Nadu was worse than the Emergency period.

He said that the Hindu Munnani endorsed the comments made by Kannan.

“The Police Department works in favour of a few religions. Those who speak in favour of Hindus are being targeted,” Mr. Subramaniam alleged. The cadre were detained by the police.