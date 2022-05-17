Highways Dept. readies ghat road for summer festival in Yercaud

The Highways Department is carrying out maintenance works and road safety activities on Yercaud Ghat Road to ensure smooth travel for visitors to the summer festival.

According to district administration officials, the Yercaud summer festival will be held between May 26 and June 1. A minor landslip was reported on the ghat road following heavy rain on Saturday and repair works were carried out immediately.

Officials from the Highways Department said maintenance works were being carried out on the road in view of the festival and a team had been kept ready to handle landslip related issues.

State Highways official sources said road widening works had been completed at four places where culverts were located on the ghat road to prevent traffic congestion. The revetment wall was being repainted, and reflectors and blinkers were being installed on the road to help motorists. Road repair works and pruning of trees were also carried out, the officials said.