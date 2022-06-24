Highways Department to complete Perianaikenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore in nine months

The National Highways (NH) wing of State Highways Department plans to complete the flyover works at Perianaikenpalayam in nine months.

Almost 60 % works are over for the 1.8 km, four-lane flyover that is coming up at a cost of ₹115 crore. The project was scheduled for completion next month. However, the Department has now asked for and got extension for nine months, an official said.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran inspected the construction works on Thursday and conducted a co-ordination meeting with officials of all the Departments concerned. He urged them to complete all the pending works so that construction of the flyover can be expedited.

The official added that almost 99 % of the works related to electricity lines were over and most of the encroachments have been removed.

The Revenue Department has started marking the remaining encroachments. Similarly, shifting of water lines are also expected to be completed shortly. The aim is to complete these and finish the flyover works in nine months, the official said.