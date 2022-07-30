Highways Department installs cameras on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

Motorists told to comply with the speed limits on the flyover

The State Highways Department (National Highways wing) has installed four cameras on the Trichy Road flyover to capture the speed of vehicles and to study traffic movement on the flyover.

An official of the Department said that following four accidents on the flyover, it was decided to install cameras and study the speed of the vehicles and the traffic movement. While the Department has fixed four cameras, two more will be fixed in a day or two. The Department is also placing Chevron boards (safety boards made of steel) at the outer curves of the flyover.

The boards warn the motorists of the curve and also protects them from falling off the flyover if there is an accident. “We are placing the boards for about 15 metres in a day. The work will be completed in 10 to 15 days,” the official said.

“We are taking all the precautions to reduce accidents on the flyover. But, motorists should also comply with the speed limits,” the official added.