HFMD scare: vigil stepped up in Coimbatore district

With the spread of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) being reported in parts of Kerala, Coimbatore district administration on Tuesday stepped up vigil at the inter-State border and across the district.

Officials from the district administration said that two health inspectors have been deployed to screen people entering Coimbatore district from Kerala. The Health Department has also formed a 24-member team to screen children in all anganwadis in the district for symptoms of the disease, the officials added.

HFMD causes blisters and rashes on several parts of the body, along with severe fever and pain, for children under the age of five. It is being referred to as 'tomato flu' by sections of the media as the blisters are generally round and red in colour. Recently, Kollam district in Kerala reported over 80 cases of HFMD.

P. Aruna, Deputy Director of Health Services for Coimbatore district, said on Tuesday that no HFMD cases have been detected in the district so far. Children in anganwadis would be screened within this week and those found with symptoms would be isolated, she said.

While the disease is known to spread easily among children aged less than five, it is self-limiting and non-fatal, Dr. Aruna clarified.