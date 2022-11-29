  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Heightened security in Coimbatore till December 6

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that a total of 3,000 police personnel will be involved in various security measures.

November 29, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel checking a vehicle at Town Hall in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Police personnel checking a vehicle at Town Hall in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The police have stepped up security arrangements in Coimbatore in view of the anniversaries of constable Selvaraj murder, 1997 communal riots and Babri Masjid demolition. The security cover will remain heightened until December 6, the day on which Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.

Senior police officers said that security measures were stepped up on Tuesday in view of the anniversary of the murder of traffic constable Selvaraj by Al Ummah workers at Ukkadam on November 29, 1997. Following the murder of the policeman, communal riots broke out in the city from November 29 to December 1, in which a total of 18 Muslim men and two Hindu men were killed. The communal riots and killing of Muslim men were the alleged reasons for Al Ummah to orchestrate the serial bombings in Coimbatore on February 14, 1998 in which 58 people were killed and over 200 were injured.

Police officers added that the recent car blast in the city also forced them to step up vigil in the city for eight days from November 29 to December 6.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told  The Hindu that a total of 3,000 police personnel would be involved in various security measures. The police carried out extensive vehicle checks in and around sensitive areas in the city on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.