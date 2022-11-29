Heightened security in Coimbatore till December 6

November 29, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have stepped up security arrangements in Coimbatore in view of the anniversaries of constable Selvaraj murder, 1997 communal riots and Babri Masjid demolition. The security cover will remain heightened until December 6, the day on which Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.

Senior police officers said that security measures were stepped up on Tuesday in view of the anniversary of the murder of traffic constable Selvaraj by Al Ummah workers at Ukkadam on November 29, 1997. Following the murder of the policeman, communal riots broke out in the city from November 29 to December 1, in which a total of 18 Muslim men and two Hindu men were killed. The communal riots and killing of Muslim men were the alleged reasons for Al Ummah to orchestrate the serial bombings in Coimbatore on February 14, 1998 in which 58 people were killed and over 200 were injured.

Police officers added that the recent car blast in the city also forced them to step up vigil in the city for eight days from November 29 to December 6.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan told The Hindu that a total of 3,000 police personnel would be involved in various security measures. The police carried out extensive vehicle checks in and around sensitive areas in the city on Tuesday.