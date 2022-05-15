Heavy rain lashes Salem, inundates low-lying areas

Heavy rain lashed Salem during the late hours of Saturday.

An average rainfall of 10.87 mm was recorded in the district. The rain led to inundation of areas such as Bodinaikenpatti and Sharadha College road.

According to officials, 34 mm rainfall was recorded in P.N.Palayam, 32 mm in Gangavalli, 27.1 mm in Salem, 24 mm in Yercaud, 8.2 mm in Mettur, 7 mm in Thammampatti, 7 mm Kariyakovil, 5.4 mm in Omalur, 5 mm in Kadayampatti, 5 mm in Edappadi, 4 mm in Anaimadavu, 2.4 mm in Sankari and 2 mm Veeraganoor.

The inflow to Mettur dam increased on Sunday. According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam was 108.14ft against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 75,793 mcft and inflow to the dam increased from 5,554 cusecs to 7,661 cusecs on Sunday. The outflow was maintained at 1,500 cusecs.

The Krishnagiri district administration has advised the public living on banks of River Thenpannai and low-lying areas to move to safe places due to increase in inflow to Krishnagiri dam.