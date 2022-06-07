Coimbatore

Headmaster arrested for sexual assault in Salem

A headmaster of a private school was arrested for sexually assaulting girl students.

Based on complaints lodged by a few parents, the Omalur All Women’s police visited the school and held an inquiry with the the headmaster P. Vijayakumar (43) and a few students.

The police registered a case under section 9 (f), 10, 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Vijayakumar and remanded him in prison later in the night.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2022 6:32:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/headmaster-arrested-for-sexual-assault-in-salem/article65503772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY