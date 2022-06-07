Headmaster arrested for sexual assault in Salem
A headmaster of a private school was arrested for sexually assaulting girl students.
Based on complaints lodged by a few parents, the Omalur All Women’s police visited the school and held an inquiry with the the headmaster P. Vijayakumar (43) and a few students.
The police registered a case under section 9 (f), 10, 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested Vijayakumar and remanded him in prison later in the night.
