Head constable placed under suspension for hiring goons to kidnap friend in Salem

A head constable attached to the Salem District Superintendent of Police office was placed under suspension on Saturday for hiring henchmen to kidnap his friend.

The police said that the head constable, Ram Mohan, and his friend Anbarasan (34) of Narasingapuram were into fruit trading from 2019 and had together invested ₹ 1.10 crore for the business. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, their business suffered severe loss. Ram Mohan had allegedly demanded ₹ 2.60 crore, including interest for his capital of ₹ 60 lakh, from Anbarasan.

Anbarasan is said to have paid ₹ 1 crore to Ram Mohan. He, however, denied to pay the remaining amount.

This irked Ram Mohan, who allegedly hired five henchmen to kidnap Anbarasan. On Thursday, while Anbarasn was on his way to Salem, the gang stopped him at Appamasamuthram and tried to kidnap him. But, Anbarasan managed to escape from the gang and lodged a complaint with the Attur police.

The police identified the gang as R. Dheenadalayan (31) of Mettupatti Thadanur, S. Anand (26) of Three Roads, A. Panneersevalm (23) of Pallapatti, M. Anandraj (26) of Valasaiyur, and S. Prasanth (27) of Pallapatti, and they have multiple cases pending against them in Salem, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Tiruppur, and Chennai. The police, on Friday, arrested the gang and seized a car and a mini-auto. Further inquiries revealed that Ram Mohan had instructed the gang to kidnap Anbarasan. The police also arrested Ram Mohan.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Sree Abhinav served a suspension order on Ram Mohan on Saturday.