Halt eviction proceedings on water porampoke: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the State government to pass a motion in the Assembly to issue pattas for houses along water porampoke here. The party cadre staged a demonstration calling for a halt to the eviction proceedings.

To implement the Madras High Court order to retrieve water porampoke and direction to the district administrations to retrieve lands, the district administrations across the State had statred removing encroachments from water porampoke.

According to the protesters, this has hurt the poorest of the poor, who have made such government porampoke their homes for over 50 years. Hundreds of families had received notices from the authorities that the houses were on water porampoke and channel porampoke limits across the district.

The CPI(M) party cadre stated that most of the habitations were near the water porampoke and the authorities should verify the revenue records.

The party urged the government to pass a motion in the Assembly to issue pattas for the houses and set up a review committee to remove the impediments to water porampoke. The government should also appeal to the Supreme Court and stay the eviction proceedings.

Scores of families with women and children took part in the protests.