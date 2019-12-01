Coimbatore

Gutka worth ₹ 23 lakh seized

The Krishnagiri town police on Sunday seized a truck laden with banned gutka products.

According to the police, based on a tip off, a police team intercepted the truck near Mottur here and arrested the driver, M.Sundaramoorthy. The value of the seized goods was estimated to be ₹ 23.67 lakh. The police said that the goods were being transported to Thoothukudi from Bengaluru.

According to sources, three police personnel with Gurubarapalli police station have been placed under suspension for letting the vehicle pass through their station limit, taking a huge sum as bribe. The police are on the lookout for the driver’s accomplices.

