Gutka worth ₹ 23 lakh seized

The Krishnagiri town police on Sunday seized a truck laden with banned gutka products.
According to the police, based on a tip off, a police team intercepted the truck near Mottur here and arrested the driver, M.Sundaramoorthy. The value of the seized goods was estimated to be ₹ 23.67 lakh. The police said that the goods were being transported to Thoothukudi from Bengaluru.
According to sources, three police personnel with Gurubarapalli police station have been placed under suspension for letting the vehicle pass through their station limit, taking a huge sum as bribe. The police are on the lookout for the driver’s accomplices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.