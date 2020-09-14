GST evasion by two knitted fabrics manufacturers detected in Tiruppur

Officials from Coimbatore Zonal Unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence detected evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by two manufacturers of knitted fabrics in Tiruppur recently.

A press release on Monday said that the search operations were conducted on the business and warehouse premises of the two taxpayers in Tiruppur on September 10. The search operations revealed that nearly ₹ 45 crore worth of sales were made by them without raising any GST invoices or bills. The officials recovered ₹ 2.2 crore from them for the past GST liabilities and seized unaccounted stock of knitted fabrics worth ₹ 2.7 crore from four of the premises. Two of the warehouses were not declared to the GST Department and the person in-charge of the knitted fabric units admitted that the GST invoices were not raised.