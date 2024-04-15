GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green NGOs demand police investigation into destruction of peepal tree with acid in Coimbatore

April 15, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A peepul tree on Cross Cut Road in Coimbatore that was attacked with acid after drilling holes on its trunk by miscreants.

Members of various non-governmental organisations on Monday petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner, demanding an investigation to trace miscreants who poured acid after drilling holes on a peepal tree on Cross Cut Road in the city.

Representatives from Osai, the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), Nest and Pasumai Parappu Padai, submitted a joint petition to the Commissioner, after the peepal tree withered due to the acid attack.

According to the petitioners, the peepal tree is situated on the side of Cross Cut Road in between two jewellery showrooms.

The acid attack on the tree was noticed on April 12 morning. Miscreants poured acid after drilling holes on the bottom of the tree’s trunk in an apparent move to kill it, the petitioners said.

“We suspect that the cruelty to the tree was done as it might have obstructed the view of an establishment or shop. We have demanded the police to trace the offenders by examining visuals from surveillance cameras available in the locality. The Commissioner has promised to investigate the matter,” said M. Sirajudeen from WNCT.

Mohan Kumar from Osai said miscreants would continue to destroy other trees on the sides of roads, too, if the acid attack on the peepul tree was ignored. The police action should deter others from doing such acts, he said.

