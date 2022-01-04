Govt. official held for graft in Dharmapuri

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Tuesday arrested the secretary of a co-operative bank for demanding bribe from a farmer to issue no due certificate.

According to the official sources, an 87-year-old farmer had approached Murugan, secretary, Harur Primary Agricultural Cooperative and Rural Development bank, for a no due certificate for the loan he had cleared. The officer had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 3,500 for the certificate.

Based on the farmer’s complaint, DVAC sleuths laid a trap on Tuesday. As per the directions of the officials, the farmer handed over chemical-laced currency notes to Murugan. On seeing the officials, Murugan tried to flush the notes in the toilet. However, the notes were recovered from the outlet pipe of the toilet and Murugan was arrested. Further inquiry is on.