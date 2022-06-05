Govt. Music School admission commences in Salem
Admission to the various courses offered by the Government Music School for the academic year 2022-23 has commenced.
In a press release, District Collector S. Karmegam said that the Government Music School at Thalavaipatti-Tirupathigoundanur Road offers vocal, nagaswaram, thavil, thevaram, bharathanatiyam, violin, and mridangam courses.
The school functions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the working days. Both male and female students aged between 13-25 are admitted to the courses, and the course period is three years.
As an admission fee, students have to pay ₹350 per annum and there is no tuition fee. The government provides a scholarship of ₹400 each per month for students.
Interested candidates can collect the application forms from the Government Music School. For further details, candidates may contact 0427-2332975 and 75026-11005, the Collector added in the release.
