Govt. employees stage protest

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a protest here on Thursday demanding free vaccination for all, among others.

The protesters demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh to families of COVID-19 victims and a government job to a member of such families. They urged the government to fill vacancies in all departments through open recruitment. They condemned the Union Government for fuel price hike.

The protesters also demanded revocation of the new pension scheme and reversal to the old scheme.