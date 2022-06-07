Governor visits school in the Nilgiris

Governor R.N. Ravi visited the Eklavya Model Residential Higher Secondary School in Muthorai Palada near Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

In a release, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor visited the school and hostel campus and discussed ongoing activities as well as basic welfare amenities being provided to students. He then visited the Tribal Research Centre.

“Following this… the Governor met the students and had interesting interactive sessions with them. He advised students to dream big and keep their ambitions always in their mind to make their dreams come true,” the release added. Mr. Ravi also advised students to make good use of technology to keep themselves “updated and synced with developments in the outside world,” the release said.

Mr. Ravi encouraged the students to remain in contact with him through e-mail and assured them of his timely advice, guidance and assistance as and when required. He also had meeting with the teachers and staff of the school. He urged the teachers to involve themselves deeply in education and said teachers should aspire to see that their students perform well in academics, the release said.

The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat were present.