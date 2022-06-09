Governor pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Governor R.N. Ravi paying floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

Governor R.N. Ravi, accompanied by his wife .Laxmi Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 122 nd Martyrdom Day at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

“The Governor remembered immense contributions of legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda in India’s Freedom struggle. He was a charismatic leader who inspired tribes to unite and fight for India’s freedom. He made the ultimate sacrifice for the same,” a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

“Nation is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” the 75 years of Independence. We are commemorating unsung heroes who fought for India’s Independence. tribals have made immense contribution for this,” he said, urging that “unsung” tribal heroes of Tamil Nadu be commemorated for their sacrifices.