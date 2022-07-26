Government selects Jaivabai School in Tiruppur under School of Excellence category

In a first of its kind in the State, Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruppur has been selected under the School of Excellence category and the State Government will provide ₹10 crore to the school to improve the infrastructure and labs in an integrated manner, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Tuesday.

Tiruppur District Chief Educational Officer S.S. Thiruvalarselvi told The Hindu the school was selected by the government as more than 5,000 students had been studying in the school, the largest strength in the State.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the importance of an integrated approach towards sports and education. Along with Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, he launched ‘Battery Test’, a State-wide programme in which students would be selected for sports hostels and training would be given to them along with the regular curriculum.

Students from Class VI to VIII would be made part of the scheme and a grant would be given to help them excel in both sports and education, the Minister said. He also advised students not to lose their self confidence.

The Minister held a zonal level review meeting with the School Education Department officials from Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode and the Nilgiris districts and advised them to take special care on the mental health of students. He also held a detailed discussion about improving results and reducing dropouts.

Earlier, the Ministers inaugurated the Chess Olympiad awareness rally from the Collectorate.