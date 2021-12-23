Government school in Salem asked to remove caste column from attendance register

An image of an attendance register with a column to mention the caste of students, reportedly in a Government School near Attur, has gone viral on social media. The School Education department has initiated corrective measures.

The image of the Class IX attendance register at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School showed the caste mentioned in blue and red ink against the names of students. Parents demanded action against the school authorities. The teachers, however, said this was done to provide various welfare schemes of the governments to students.

Chief Education Officer R. Murugan said the caste column in the register was a mistake on the part of teachers and they had been instructed to remove it immediately. Other schools across the district had been asked to desist from such a practice.