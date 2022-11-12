Government notifies areas that will be covered under Coimbatore Urban Development Authority

The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday notified areas that will be covered under the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority.

According to an order dated November 11, 2022, with the additional areas notified, Coimbatore Urban Development Area will be spread over 1,531.57 sq.km and will cover 118 villages. The areas covered includes Arasur, Karamadai, Devarayapuram, and Kattampatti, apart from the city.

The order said that the government made amendments to the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, through the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 2022 to specify the planning area and to constitute the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority and these came into effect on September 14.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said that this was a welcome move and with the area also notified, the government should now post a special official, such as Member Secretary, at the earliest so that operation of the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority comes into effect, practically. It should start functioning at the field level so that the public benefit.

The District Collector should also inform the areas concerned immediately about coverage under the authority by republishing the government order in the Gazette, he said.