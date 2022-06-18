Coimbatore

Gold chain snatched from woman in Salem

Two bike-borne men snatched a gold chain from a woman on Saturday. 

According to the police, K. Magilath (32) of Gangavallli was walking near Annapuram in the afternoon. At that time, two bike-borne men snatched her eight sovereign gold chain and fled. The Gangavalli police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits. 


