Gold chain snatched from woman in Salem
Two bike-borne men snatched a gold chain from a woman on Saturday.
According to the police, K. Magilath (32) of Gangavallli was walking near Annapuram in the afternoon. At that time, two bike-borne men snatched her eight sovereign gold chain and fled. The Gangavalli police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.
