Gold chain snatched from 70-year-old pillion rider on Perur main road in Coimbatore

Two-wheeler-borne miscreants snatched the chain of a 70-year-old woman on Perur main road on Sunday. The police said that K. Kannammal, a resident of LIC Colony at Selvapuram, was targeted by two men when she was riding pillion with her cousin on a scooter on Perur – Coimbatore road.

Kannammal and her cousin were returning to their homes after visiting a relative . Two men who came on a two-wheeler followed the scooter and snatched Kannammal’s three sovereign gold chain. They got away as the women cried for help. The Selvapuram police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the elderly woman. Coimbatore Central Prison gets hoax bomb threat The Race Course police are on the lookout for a man who made a call to the Coimbatore Central Prison on Sunday and threatened authorities of planting a bomb on the campus. The police said that constable Muthupandian who was on duty at the prison control room received a land line call at 5.20 p.m. and the caller started showering abusive words. The caller then said that he would kill if any uniformed personnel came out of the prison campus. He also threatened of planting a bomb in the prison. The Race Course police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by jailor S. Sivarajan.