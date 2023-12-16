GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GIM 2024: Tiruppur poised to attract investments worth ₹6,603 in MSME sector 

December 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Against the target of investments worth ₹6,551 crore in the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector set for Tiruppur in the run-up to the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) 2024 at Chennai during January, the district is poised to attract investments to the extent of ₹6,603 crore.

Agreements were signed with 439 investors in Tiruppur by the Industries Department at a meeting addressed by Ministers M.P. Saminathan (Information and Publicity), N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (Adi Dravidar Welfare), District Collector N. Christuraj, Honorary Chairman of Tiruppur Exporters Association A. Sakthivel and several other dignitaries and senior officials.

The investments would pave the way for generation of 20,612 jobs, in conformity with the State government’s vision to transform into a one trillion US dollar economy by 2030, Mr. Saminathan said.

Approvals for the investors through various departments would be fast-tracked, he said. The State government had sanctioned ₹10 crore for Tiruppur under the Town of Export Excellence scheme, the Minister said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.