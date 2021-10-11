Generator donated to ESI Hospital in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Spark Round Table - 323 handed over 500 KVA generator worth ₹35 lakh to ESI Hospital as part of Project HEAL. It was given with the support of GN Group. National president of Round Table India Moriya Philip handed over the equipment to Dean Raveendran, in the presence of Peter Jayaseelan, Managing Director (South Asia) of GN Group.

Plea to Union Minister

Tiruppur Exporters’ Association president Raja M. Shanmugham has appealed to the Union Minister for Textiles and Commerce Piyush Goyal to extend the interest equalisation scheme for pre and post shipment rupee export credit for another two years for garment exporting units. He said that 5% Interest Subvention on Pre and Post Shipment Rupee Export Credit was available for MSMEs and 3% Interest Subvention for Non-MSMEs till September 30, 2021.

Inaugurated

Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth inaugurated the new regional office of the Union Bank of India on Dharapuram Road recently. He also handed over cheques for ₹ 2 lakh to the beneficiaries of the government insurance scheme. He also handed over the sanction advice to eligible borrowers under Prime Minister’s Svanidhi, MUDRA, financial aid to the beneficiaries, financial aid to the unemployed youths and the sanction letters to the applicants of MSME loans. In this, ₹ 10 crore loan was sanctioned to 20 customers.

HCL Jigsaw

HCL has opened registrations for HCL Jigsaw for students of Classes VI to IX. Interested students or schools can register for the second edition on www.hcljigsaw.com by November 26. The competition will take place virtually in three rounds - qualifiers from December 3 to 8, semifinals on December 18 and finale on December 19. Winners of HCL Jigsaw 2.0 will earn prizes and gadgets worth up to ₹1 lakh, each along with learning opportunity at HCL Engineering and Innovation labs, a press release said.