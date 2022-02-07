Ganja seized in Erode on Kerala-bound train

The Railway Protection Force found 2 kg of ganja underneath a seat on the Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express

The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 2 kg of ganja from a Kerala-bound train, in Erode district, on Sunday night.

A team led by Dharm Singh Meena, Sub-Inspector, Erode and in-charge of CPDS team ,along with personnel M. Praveen and B. Ramar, conducted a raid on the Howrah – Ernakulam Antyodaya Express (Train No: 22877) against transportation of illegal goods or contraband items between Erode and Coimbatore railway stations. The drive was conducted after the train crossed the Tiruppur railway station, and at 11.10 p.m., the team found an unclaimed white polythene bag in the D-5 coach beneath seat no. 71. An enquiry was conducted with co-passengers in the coach, but no one claimed ownership of the bag and the team checked the bag and found the banned substance in it, valued at ₹46,000.

The seized property, with relevant documents, was brought to the Railway Protection Force Office in Coimbatore and handed over for further legal action.