Ganja seized in Coimbatore, eight persons arrested

December 31, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested five persons for possessing ganja near Thudiyalur on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the Thudiyalur police rushed to the Kavundampalayam check-post and conducted a vehicle check, during which five persons were found in illegal possession of ganja meant for sale in a container.

The police arrested J. Thangapandi, 38, B. Rajendra Prasad, 64, both natives of Coimbatore, G. Jeevanandham, 25, a native of Madurai, M. Raja, 37, from Salem, and P. Udhayakumar, 24, from Chennai. The police seized 10 kg of ganja and the container used for transporting it.

In another incident, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested three persons in Aadhiyur Pirivu, near Kunnathur, for possessing 3.5 kg of ganja.

They were identified as Deepak Berk, 23, Mahendramaji, 23, and Manoj Pradhan, 29, all natives of Odisha. All of them were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

