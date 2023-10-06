HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganga Hospital Chairman ranked among top 2% of world scientists

October 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
S. Rajasekaran , Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore.

S. Rajasekaran , Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

S. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, has been ranked among top 2% of world scientists contributing to orthopaedic surgery by Stanford University, USA. The university on October 4 categorised the contribution of more than 1,00,000 scientists around the world in all fields of science.

They have released the list of scientists whose contributions are at the top 2% in their fields. In the area of orthopaedic surgery, Dr. Rajasekaran has been categorised among the people worldwide who have contributed in the top 1% to the science of orthopaedic surgery.

Dr. Rajasekaran’s research in the field of orthopaedic surgery has mainly concentrated in the fields of spinal infections, spinal deformity and low back pain. Of the numerous publications, the top 421 international papers of Dr. Rajasekaran were considered for the analysis of which 13 were single-authored papers. The ranking based on citation was 9,943 among worldwide scientists of all fields; 51 in the field of orthopaedics worldwide, and first in the Indian subcontinent.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.