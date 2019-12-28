Further probe to begin soon in rape-murder case

After Friday’s death sentence verdict on the sexual assault on and murder of a seven-year-old girl from a village near Thudiyalur here, further investigations on the alleged involvement of a second person is likely to begin soon.

While handing the death sentence to Santhosh Kumar, the main accused, Judge of the Special Court for POCSO Cases J. Radhika ordered further investigation on a petition filed by the victim’s mother regarding the involvement of one more person.

DNA samples

Senior police sources confirmed to The Hindu on Saturday that Thudiyalur All Women Police Station Inspector Meenambigai would carry out the investigation that might begin next week. The DNA samples of a few suspects along with those of the victim would be sent for forensic analysis to identify the second person involved in the crime, sources said.

Petition

The victim's mother filed the petition on Thursday, a day before the verdict was pronounced.

The petition was based on the initial forensic report, which detected the presence of the “DNA profile of a male individual” other than that of the accused.